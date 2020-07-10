Reliance to hold its first virtual AGM on July 15: Here's all you need to know

Reliance Industries, India's largest conglomerate, will be holding its annual general meeting (AGM) online – the first time in the company's history – this time in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reliance will follow in the footsteps of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which held their AGM online on June 11.

"The 43rd annual meet will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2 pm through video conferencing / other audio-visual means," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Here's all you need to know:

# "The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM," said RIL, as per a report from NDTV, adding that they have fulfilled their promise of making Reliance net-debt free before their original schedule on March 31.

# The company has fixed July 8 as the cut-off-date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM, or to attend the AGM.

# Similarly, the company had also set the cut-off date as July 3 to determine the individuals who are eligible to receive a dividend for the financial year 2019-20.

# Sale of stake in Jio Platforms raised Rs 115,693.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton and PIF since April 22, 2020. Besides, Reliance was responsible for India's biggest rights issue which was subscribed 1.59 times.

# With more than 388 million users, Jio has ousted several rivals and driven consolidation with free voice services and cut-price data, since first entering the market in 2016.

# In the last AGM, Ambani had announced plans to sell a $15 billion stake in his group's oil-to-chemical business to Saudi Arabian Oil Co, but the deal has got delayed.

# So far, all the post-IPO AGMs of Reliance have been physical meetings, that have often been equated with big fat Indian weddings, with many of them even having an attending base just shy of 24 lakh. This will be the first time the company is going online since 1985, when Dhirubhai Ambani held an AGM for 12,000 at the Cooperage Football Ground in Mumbai's Colaba.