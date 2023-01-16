 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance suspends gas auction after change in marketing rules

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

In a notice, Reliance and its partner BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd (BPEAL) said the auction has been suspended indefinitely.

Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner bp plc on Monday suspended a planned auction for the sale of natural gas from their eastern offshore KG-D6 block after the government altered marketing rules to cap margins.

E-bidding for the sale of 6 million standard cubic meters per day of gas was originally planned for January 18 but was later pushed back first to January 19 and then to January 24.

On January 13, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas published new rules for the sale and resale of gas produced from discoveries in deep sea, ultra-deep water and high pressure-high temperature areas with marketing and pricing freedom.

It required bidders to state upfront if they were purchasing the gas through the auction for 'own use as end consumers (including for use of their group entities) or as a trader." While end consumers were allowed to resale any unconsumed gas, traders participating in the auction were allowed to resell subject to a maximum trading margin of Rs 200 per thousand cubic meters.

"In any situation, which may require proportionate distribution of the gas offered under the bidding process, the contractor (company selling the gas) shall offer gas to bidders belonging to CNG (transport)/PNG(domestic) sector, fertilizer, LPG and power sector in that order," the ministry said, adding any leftover gas shall be offered to other bidders.