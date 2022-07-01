Reliance succession plan is a classic playbook for other businesses

Impulsive decision-making isn’t something that one associates with Mukesh Ambani. Asia’s richest man, who’s built Reliance into one of the most enduring success stories in the world of business, didn’t get here by relying on hunches and intuition. Even his most audacious bets — on retail in 2006 and telecom 10 years later — came on the back of extensive research, market mapping, and hours of confabulations with experts in the business.

It is safe to assume then that the current succession plan underway in the group has been soused and marinated for years before being put into motion with Akash Ambani, the elder of the twins by minutes, being named as chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm after being on its board since 2014.

Mukesh Ambani, still only 65, made a clear declaration of intent in December 2021, when on the occasion of Reliance Family Day marking the birth anniversary of group founder Dhirubhai Ambani, he articulated the coming leadership change: “All seniors — myself included — should now yield to the highly competent, extremely committed and incredibly promising young leadership talent at Reliance.”

The first piece in the elaborate exercise came in 2020 when in the midst of a raging pandemic, the group cemented deals to sell stakes in both Jio and the retail business to companies like Meta and Google as well as sovereign and private equity funds like the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and General Atlantic.

Both businesses are also scheduled to be listed sometime in the next few years, allowing the group to unlock further value. The cash will be needed for its next big plan, the entry into green energy and its debt-free status would give it the cushion of being able to raise funds when needed. Succession planning in a highly leveraged group, laden with debt, can be very very tricky as the experience of many other Indian business families suggests.

Against a backdrop of financial stability, Ambani’s succession plan went into place keeping two key tenets in mind. For a harmonious transition there had to be an equitable distribution of the business empire among the three children, Akash, Isha, and Anant. This isn’t just a matter of the value of the business today but its future opportunities for growth and returns. Since the conglomerate spans businesses at different points of the business cycle, that’s probably the most challenging part.

If eventually, Akash heads telecom, Isha retail, and Anant the energy business including the mature fossil fuel refining and exploration as well as the proposed diversification into new energy, each of the next-gen Ambanis will have a smorgasbord of options that should keep them interested for the next few decades.

But while doing so, the next generation of Ambanis will need the support of professionals to manage their inheritances. Mukesh Ambani learnt at the feet of his father, a master strategist. But many of his early lessons also came from working closely with seasoned professionals like PMS Prasad, particularly during the setting up of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery complex in 1999.

In scale and spread, the group’s three broad business areas — telecom, retail, and energy — are much too vast and complex for any one person to be able to manage on their own. Akash, Isha and Anant are 30, 30, and 27 respectively and for all their exposure to the business over the last few years, they require more experience to manage a rapidly changing environment while competing with large, well-funded, Indian and multinational competitors.

In retail, for instance, Reliance is up against formidable adversaries like Dmart, Amazon and Flipkart but also newly emerging rivals like Nykaa. This is why, the Reliance Jio Infocomm board while approving Akash Ambani as chairman, also simultaneously cleared the appointment of Pankaj Mohan Pawar as Managing Director of the company for five years. The 48-year-old Pawar has been a director in various group companies for the last 12 years, including Reliance Retail whose board he joined in 2010.

The emerging structure bears some resemblance to the one that exists in WalMart. Since references have been made to the US retailer in connection with the Ambani succession plan, it is instructive to consider how the iconic US retailer’s founder Sam Walton set up his successors. More so because Walton’s plan has worked very well with WalMart managing to retain its preeminent position in America’s retail landscape even 30 years after his death in 1992.

Walton, who was 74 at that time, had been planning for his succession since 1988 when he was diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer. As part of the exercise, he promoted David D. Glass to the president and chief executive. Glass worked under Walton’s watchful eye till he was alive and continued in the job for the next 12 years while Rob Walton, Sam’s oldest son became chairman.

The arrangement worked perfectly as Walmart soon overtook Sears Roebuck & Co. and Kmart to become America’s largest retail chain. In 2015, Greg Penner, Rob Walton’s son-in-law who had been a company director since 2008, took over him as the company’s third chairman.

Over the last 30 years, the Walton family has exercised control through its roughly 51 percent of the voting power in Wal-Mart Stores. The vehicle of control is the private holding company Walton Enterprises which owns approximately 35 percent of the total shares and the Walton Family Holdings Trust which holds another 15 percent of the shares.

Something similar could play out at Reliance though it will be a while before it is completely in place. As it is, Reliance is a conglomerate and for successful succession, it needs to be desegregated into clearly identifiable and manageable companies.

Eventually, though, an egalitarian distribution of the business interests along with support from professional managers who are also Reliance loyalists is the bedrock on which Ambani’s generational transition will be built. It will comprise elements taken from similar transitions elsewhere but will also strive to avoid the kind of pitfalls that Mukesh Ambani himself had to overcome. But by kickstarting the process, Ambani may have shown the way to many other Indian business families looking at similar succession issues.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Moneycontrol.com