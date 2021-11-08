MARKET NEWS

Reliance subsidiary inks pact to sell off assets in Eagleford shale play

"With this transaction, Reliance has divested all its shale gas assets and has exited from the shale gas business in North America," RIL said in an official release.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
Representative image

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be exiting the shale gas business in North America as an agreement was inked on November 8 to sell off the assets linked to its subsidiary Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP (REUHLP) in Eagleford shale play.

The pact for sale of assets has been inked between REUHLP and Ensign Operating III, LLC, a Delaware-based limited liability company.

The agreement is aimed at divesting REUHLP's "interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA", said a press release issued by RIL.

"With this transaction, Reliance has divested all its shale gas assets and has exited from the shale gas business in North America," it added.

Also Read | Embrace high fossil fuel prices because they are here to stay

Close

The purchase and sale agreement between REUHLP and Ensign was signed on November 5, 2021, the statement noted, further stating that "the sale is at a consideration higher than current carrying value of the assets".

Citigroup Global Markets Inc acted as financial advisor to Reliance in the deal, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as its legal counsel.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Tags: #Ensign Operating III #Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding LP (REUHLP) #Reliance Industries Ltd #Shale Gas Business
first published: Nov 8, 2021 08:10 pm

