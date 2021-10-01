MARKET NEWS

Reliance sets up Gujarat’s first paediatric COVID hospital; CM Bhupendrabhai Patel e-inaugurates facility

According to Reliance Foundation's official press release the hospital with 230 beds at Jamnagar will include 30 ICUs for children, 10 neonatal ICUs, 22 medical intensive care units and 10 state-of-the-art ventilators.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST
CM Bhupendrabhai Patel e-inaugurates Reliance Foundation’s 230-bed Paediatric Covid Hospital at Jamnagar.

CM Bhupendrabhai Patel e-inaugurates Reliance Foundation's 230-bed Paediatric Covid Hospital at Jamnagar.


Reliance Foundation set up Gujarat’s first paediatric COVID hospital with 230 beds, which was e-inaugurated on October 1 by Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel at Guru Govindsingh Hospital in Jamnagar.

"In view of the current global cholera epidemic, Reliance Foundation has e-launched a state-of-the-art 30-bed pediatric hospital at GG Hospital, Jamnagar as part of its service activities," the chief minister tweeted.

According to Reliance Foundation's official press release the hospital with 230 beds at Jamnagar will include 30 ICUs for

children, 10 neonatal ICUs, 22 medical intensive care units and 10 state-of-the-art ventilators. All the beds at this facility have been provided with uninterrupted medical grade oxygen supply, it added.

A lightweight (1.8 kg) wireless portable X-ray machine, first of its kind in India, is also available at the facility. With minimal radiation, the machine can take x-rays in seconds at the patient’s bedside.

The hospital is also equipped with COVID care gadgets including Bi-pap machines for PICU, HFNC Units, C-PAP machines and ultra-modern specific devices related to NICU. In addition, ECG machines, defibrillator machines, children’s weighing machines, neo-natal pulse oximeters, among other units are also available at the medical facility.

"This facility is aimed to cater to the needs of Jamnagar, Devbhumi-Dwarka and the whole of Saurashtra region for a possible third wave in future," the company said in a statement.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Gujarat #Jamnagar #Paediatric Covid Hospital #Reliance Foundation
first published: Oct 1, 2021 09:27 pm

