you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Reliance seeks three LNG cargoes for July, September, October: Sources



Reuters @moneycontrolcom
India's Reliance Industries is seeking three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery, with one a month in July, September and October, two industry sources said on Friday.

Offers are due on June 7, one of the sources said.

Last week the company sought one cargo for Aug. 10-15 delivery, which a third source said was awarded at $4.45 to $4.55 per million British thermal units.

“Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies

