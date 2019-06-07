Reliance seeks three LNG cargoes for July, September, October: Sources

Last week the company sought one cargo for Aug. 10-15 delivery, which a third source said was awarded at $4.45 to $4.55 per million British thermal units.
India's Reliance Industries is seeking three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery, with one a month in July, September and October, two industry sources said on Friday.
Offers are due on June 7, one of the sources said.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 03:52 pm