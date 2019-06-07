Reliance seeks three LNG cargoes for July, September, October: Sources

India's Reliance Industries is seeking three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery, with one a month in July, September and October, two industry sources said on Friday.

Offers are due on June 7, one of the sources said.

Last week the company sought one cargo for Aug. 10-15 delivery, which a third source said was awarded at $4.45 to $4.55 per million British thermal units.