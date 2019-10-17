Reliance seeks LNG cargo for late November delivery: Sources

The refiner is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, in a tender closing on Thursday, the sources said.
India's Reliance Industries is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery on November 27-29, two source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The refiner is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, in a tender closing on Thursday, the sources said.
