Reliance seeks $12.75 for CBM gas, ONGC wants $9.35

Feb 13, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

Reliance is seeking a minimum USD 12.75 per million British thermal unit for coal bed methane (CBM) from a block in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, while ONGC wants USD 9.35 for the same kind of fuel from North Karanpura in Jharkhand, according to tender documents.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd and state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) are separately auctioning natural gas extracted from coal seams at prices linked to Brent crude oil price.

Reliance has sought bids for sale of 0.65 million standard cubic meters per day from CBM block SP(West)-CBM-2001/1 for one year beginning April 1, 2023, the company's tender document showed.

It asked bidders to quote a variable 'v' as a percentage of dated Brent crude oil price.