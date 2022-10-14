English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Infosys In Focus After Q2; High Inflation, Weak Demand To Hurt FMCG?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Reliance said to be sole bidder for metro’s India business

    Charoen Pokphand Group Co. is no longer actively in talks with Metro, leaving only Ambani’s Reliance to pursue the so-called cash-and-carry business, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A final decision could emerge as early as next month, one of the people said.

    Bloomberg
    October 14, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
    Reliance Industries

    Reliance Industries

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reliance Industries Ltd. is in advanced discussions to acquire German firm Metro AG’s wholesale operations in India, according to people familiar with the matter, as the conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani seeks to dominate India’s mammoth retail sector.

    Charoen Pokphand Group Co. is no longer actively in talks with Metro, leaving only Ambani’s Reliance to pursue the so-called cash-and-carry business, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A final decision could emerge as early as next month, one of the people said.

    A deal could value the business at $1 billion to $1.2 billion including debt, a different person said. Discussions between Reliance and Metro regarding details including the valuation are ongoing and could fall apart, the people said.

    Representatives for Metro and Reliance declined to comment, while a spokesperson for CP Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Metro entered the Indian market in 2003 and currently operates 31 wholesale distribution centers across the country, serving business customers only, according to its website. Its core clients include hotels, restaurants as well as different types of corporates such as small retailers.

    Close

    Related stories

    Reliance is already the country’s biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, and a strong wholesale unit would further deepen its operations in India. Along with CP Group and Reliance, Metro’s potential cash-and-carry business sale had also drawn interest from Amazon.com Inc., Bloomberg News reported in July.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Business #Companies #metro #Mukesh Ambai #Reliance Industries
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 08:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.