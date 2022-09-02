Reliance Retail’s Performax activewear signs Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

Jasprit Bumrah

Performax, an active-wear brand from Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle portfolio, has announced on September 2 that it has signed Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador.

Both the brand and the leading Indian pacer complement each other in their values of dedication and excellence, making him a great fit, said Performax in a press release.

Speaking on the partnership with the Indian cricket star, Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Reliance Retail – Fashion & Lifestyle, said, “We are very happy to announce our association with Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit has been a consistent performer leading India’s pace charge over the years and we aspire to build Performax as the 1st Indian sports brand of international repute. This association is among the first in a series of initiatives we plan to undertake towards establishing Performax as the preferred activewear brand for our customers.”

Jasprit Bumrah, on associating himself with the brand, said, “As an athlete, I am very particular about the gear that I use as the right fit inevitably helps better my game. Performax has an exciting line-up of high-performance technological active wear which should be the perfect partner for the next generation of Indian athletes. It's exciting to associate with a brand with whom I share my personal mantra of maximum performance.”

Reliance Retail further stated that it will expand the brand’s presence through exclusive brand outlets, at Reliance Retail’s fashion & lifestyle stores and digital platforms as well as in multi-brand outlets.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.