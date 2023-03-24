Reliance Retail's Isha Ambani wins 'Gennext Entrepreneur' award at Forbes India Leadership event

Isha Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Industries' retail unit, Reliance Retail, has won the 'Gennext Entrepreneur' award at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023 at the ceremony held on March 24.

Along with her, several other major industry leaders were also felicitated at the award ceremony. The other big names include CK Venkataraman, managing director of Titan Company, who was felicitated with the 'CEO of the Year' award and Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director of Max Healthcare, who was awarded the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award.

Venkataraman, a postgraduate diploma holder in Management from IIM-Ahmedabad, joined Titan Company Limited in 1990 and worked in the Advertising and Marketing functions before becoming the Head of Sales & Marketing for the Titan brand in 2003. Thereafter he took charge of the Jewellery Division in 2005 and last held the position of Chief Executive Officer, Jewellery till September 30, 2019. Subsequently, he assumed office as Managing Director of the Company on October 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, a former finance professional Abhay Soi is chairman and managing director of Max Healthcare Institute, India's second-largest listed hospital chain by revenue. He started his career at the erstwhile Arthur Andersen and later worked for EY and KPMG. Post that, he got his entrepreneurial break in 2010 when he took over a struggling 650-bed hospital in Delhi and set up Radiant Life Care.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter and the twin sister of Akash Ambani, is the chairperson of Reliance Industries' retail unit, Reliance Retail.

Isha, 30, is an alumnus of Yale University, where she studied psychology. She then went on to pursue an MBA degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business. She briefly worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company before returning from the US. Isha is married to Anand Piramal, the son of the Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal. On November 19, 2022, she gave birth to twins, Krishna and Aadiya Primal. She was ranked second on the 'Youngest Billionaire Heiresses' list by Forbes in 2008 and had an estimated net worth of Rs 471 crore. At the 2016 Lakme Fashion Week, Isha also launched the online fashion retailer, AJIO, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail managed by her. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

