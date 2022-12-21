Reliance Retail Ventures sells 2% stake in Just Dial for Rs 101 crore

Just Dial's promoter Reliance Retail Ventures on Wednesday sold 2 percent stake in the company for Rs 101 crore in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms.

According to the bulk deal data available with stock exchanges, Reliance Retail Ventures, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, offloaded a total of 16,86,119 shares, amounting to 2 percent stake in Just Dial.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 600 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 101.16 crore.

The shareholding of promoter and promoter group entities in Just Dial, which offers online directory for local contacts, has come down to 74.98 percent from 76.98 percent.

On Monday, Just Dial said that Reliance Retail will sell 2 percent stake in the company through open market transactions to comply with regulatory requirement of 25 percent minimum public shareholding.

On Wednesday, shares of Just Dial closed 2.97 percent lower at Rs 589.85 per piece on BSE and Rs 591.25 each piece on NSE.