Reliance Retail to bring Gap to India, signs long-term franchise pact with American brand

Reliance Retail Ltd has signed a long-term franchise agreement with American fashion brand Gap Inc to bring its products to India, a statement issued on July 6 read.

The pact makes Reliance Retail the "official retailer for Gap across all channels in India", it said, adding that the company would be using a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms to bring Gap's latest offerings to Indian consumers.

The deal is aimed at leveraging Gap’s position as a leading casual lifestyle brand, and Reliance Retail’s established competencies in operating robust omnichannel retail networks and scaling local manufacturing, and driving sourcing efficiencies, the release further noted.

"At Reliance Retail, we pride ourselves in bringing the latest and best to our customers and we are happy to announce the addition of iconic American brand, Gap to our fashion and lifestyle portfolio," Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said.

"We believe that Reliance and Gap complement each other in their vision to bring industry-leading fashion products and retail experiences to their consumers," Prasad added.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap has earned a global reputation for its fashion offerings for men, women, and kids. The company is partnering with Reliance Retail as part of its strategy to grow in key international markets, Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap, said.

“Partnering with regional experts, like Reliance Retail in India, allows us to deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brand to customers around the globe while continuing to diversify our business portfolio through our partner-based model," Gernand added.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.