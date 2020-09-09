172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|reliance-retail-silver-lake-deal-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-pe-firm-5815441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Retail-Silver Lake deal: All you need to know about Silver Lake Partners

Silver Lake Partners also recently purchased a 2.08 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, for Rs 10,202.55 crore.

Moneycontrol News

US private equity giant Silver Lake Partners purchased a 1.75 percent stake in the retail unit of India's Reliance Industries (RIL) for Rs 7,500 crore.

Silver Lake Partners also recently purchased a 2.08 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, for Rs 10,202.55 crore.

Also Read: Silver Lake to invest Rs 7,500 crore for 1.75% in Reliance Retail

Close

Silver Lake made its debut investment in India in 2013 when it picked up a minority stake in Bengaluru-based Ekta Software which builds software for commodity trading.

The firm was launched in 1999 as a specialist firm focused on technology company investments.

Its portfolio of investments collectively generates revenues of more than $204 billion annually.

Its portfolio includes Twitter, AirBnb, Alibaba Group, Ant Financial , Didi Chuxing , Motorola Solutions and City Football Group.

It sold Skype to Microsoft for $8.5 billion in 2011 in one of the most successful private equity exits in history.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Reliance Industries #Reliance Retail #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.