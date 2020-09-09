Reliance Retail-Silver Lake deal: All you need to know about Silver Lake Partners

US private equity giant Silver Lake Partners purchased a 1.75 percent stake in the retail unit of India's Reliance Industries (RIL) for Rs 7,500 crore.

Silver Lake Partners also recently purchased a 2.08 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, for Rs 10,202.55 crore.

Silver Lake made its debut investment in India in 2013 when it picked up a minority stake in Bengaluru-based Ekta Software which builds software for commodity trading.

The firm was launched in 1999 as a specialist firm focused on technology company investments.

Its portfolio of investments collectively generates revenues of more than $204 billion annually.

Its portfolio includes Twitter, AirBnb, Alibaba Group, Ant Financial , Didi Chuxing , Motorola Solutions and City Football Group.

It sold Skype to Microsoft for $8.5 billion in 2011 in one of the most successful private equity exits in history.

