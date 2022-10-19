Reliance Retail partners with over 50 traditional sweets makers ahead of the festive season: Report

live bse live

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited, has entered into distribution partnerships with over 50 traditional, regional sweets (mithai) makers from across India, The Economic Times reported on October 19.

The partnerships aim to distribute, mass produce, modernise packaging and develop traditional Indian sweets with extended shelf life.

“We want to democratise traditional sweets and not relegate a particular variety to a region,” Damodar Mall, chief executive, grocery retail at Reliance Retail told ET.

The scaling up comes during the peak festive season in India followed by the wedding season. Mall also mentioned that the company wants to take consumption of traditional sweets beyond seasonal opportunities.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Some of the regional sweet makers Reliance Retail has partnered with are Doodh Misthan Bhandar of Jaipur, Lal Sweets in Mysore, Prabhuji & Bhikharam Chandmal in West Bengal and Chawannilal Halwai of Ajmer.

Reliance Retail sees these partnerships as helping smaller local sweets makers go mainstream.

Packaged mithais are being positioned to compete with chocolate brands such as Cadbury and KitKat and are already being placed at all Reliance grocery stores such as Smart Bazaar, Smart and other grocery formats, besides Reliance Retail's e-commerce platform JioMart.

Mall said Reliance Retail is taking the partnerships with traditional sweets makers forward with individual consumption packs as well. “We are also developing single serve packs of these mithais which will be placed at kirana stores as the business scales up,” he added.