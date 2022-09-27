English
    Reliance Retail opens its first fashion and lifestyle store in Delhi

    Moneycontrol News
    September 27, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
    Representative image

    Reliance Retail on September 27 announced the opening of its first Reliance Centro, a fashion and lifestyle department store, in Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

    With more than 300 Indian and foreign brands, Reliance Centro hopes to broaden its customer base and establish relationships with Indian consumers with its collection of apparel, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sporting goods, luggage, and accessories.

    Reliance Retail stated that offerings at Reliance Centro have been carefully chosen to make it the go-to place for all fashion-conscious mid-premium sector customers. It said its newest brand will cater to the changing tastes of New Delhi's fashionistas and satisfy their demand for high-definition clothing for all seasons and age groups.

    The fashion store is aimed to be the go-to fashion destination, developed to cater to any occasion, including weddings, festivals, and festivities, with its offering of high-quality and fashionable items that embrace contemporary designs.

    Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 06:10 pm
