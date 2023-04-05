Reliance Retail launches omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries Limited, announced on April 5 the launch of Tira, an omni-channel beauty retail platform that provides beauty enthusiasts in India with a seamless and personalised shopping experience.

Reliance Retail announced the launch of the Tira app and website, and also the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

According to the company, Tira is the go-to place for everything beauty-related thanks to its carefully curated selection of the best international and domestic brands, which it offers through its omnichannel retail concept, driven by technology and personalised experiences.

The introduction of Tira is consistent with Reliance Retail's overarching goal of providing Indian customers with high quality goods via a variety of retail formats, it further said.

Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said Tira aims to break down barriers in the beauty industry and democratise beauty for all customers. Tira's goal is to be the leading beauty destination for affordable yet aspirational beauty, she said. Speaking on the launch, Isha Ambani, said, “We are excited to bring the Tira experience to our Indian customers. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratise beauty for consumers across segments. Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India.” Related stories Mughal empire chapters dropped to ‘reduce content load’: NCERT Director

Contrarian Calls | Tech Mahindra's management rejig stirs analysts' optimism despite weak price acti...

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest-ever disbursement of Rs 6,370 crore in March 2023 qtr (Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary)

Moneycontrol News