 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance Retail launches omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said Tira aims to break down barriers in the beauty industry

According to the company, Tira is the go-to place for everything beauty-related thanks to its carefully curated selection of the best international and domestic brands

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries Limited, announced on April 5 the launch of Tira, an omni-channel beauty retail platform that provides beauty enthusiasts in India with a seamless and personalised shopping experience.

Reliance Retail announced the launch of the Tira app and website, and also the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

According to the company, Tira is the go-to place for everything beauty-related thanks to its carefully curated selection of the best international and domestic brands, which it offers through its omnichannel retail concept, driven by technology and personalised experiences.

The introduction of Tira is consistent with Reliance Retail's overarching goal of providing Indian customers with high quality goods via a variety of retail formats, it further said.