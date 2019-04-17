App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Retail eyes Hamleys buyout: 10 things you should know about the iconic British toymaker

Hamleys, named after its founder William Hamley, is the oldest, largest toy retailer established in 1760 in High Holborn, London

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Iconic British toymaker Hamleys may soon have an Indian owner. Reliance Retail is looking to buy the 259-year-old Hamleys and due diligence for the deal with its owner C Banner International is in advanced talks, sources told Moneycontrol.

Here's a lowdown of the toymaker which has been spreading smiles among kids since 1760s.

— Hamleys is the oldest, largest toy retailer established in 1760 in High Holborn, London. It is named after its founder William Hamley who envisioned opening the best toy shop in the world. In 1760, he filled his Noah's Ark toy shop with different kinds of dolls and toy soldiers.

— The shop was moved to its current iconic flagship store on Regent Street in 1881. This store is a major tourist attraction. It covers seven floors and has over 50,000 lines of toys.

related news

— Hamleys did see tough times in the early 1900s and bounced back. In fact, it faced liquidation in 1931 and was rescued by Walter Lines, the chief of Tri-Ang toy company which bought the toy maker.

— Lines turned around Hamleys and the retailer was given a Royal Warrant by Queen Mary in 1938. When Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1955, she accorded Lines with another Royal Warrant as Toy and Sports Merchant.

— During World War II, Hamleys was bombed five times.

Change of Hands

— Icelandic investment company Baugur Group bought Hamleys in 2003 for about £47.4 million, but when it collapsed the now-defunct Landsbanki saved the day by taking over.

— Nine years later when Landsbanki failed, French toy retailer Group Ludendo acquired Hamleys for about £60 million in September 2012.

— Chinese fashion conglomerate C. Banner International had acquired Hamleys for £100 million in cash in 2015.

— Hamleys got its first south Asia store in Mumbai in April 2010. The toy maker has 50 stores across India now.

— Hamleys has around 129 stores globally, a large majority of which are under the franchise model and outside the United Kingdom, the company is present in China, Germany, Russia, India, South Africa, the Middle East and other regions.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hamleys #Reliance Retail

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

Mental Hai Kya poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are looking bo ...

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this specia ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five times the actor blew us away with ...

Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all ...

Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty ...

Tabu honoured, discussed, lauded at the Indian Film festival of Los An ...

Kalank: Makers may not get the expected return at the box office, pred ...

Dharma’s Kalank and SOTY2 wary of Thanos and Avengers: Endgame?

Anker Nebula Capsule Review: More Than Just a Portable Projector

Oppo Fantastic Day Sale: Exchange Offers on Oppo F11 Pro, R17 Pro, and ...

Lessors Rush to Repossess More Jet Airways Planes, Even as Emergency F ...

15 Heart-Wrenching Aftermath Photos of Notre Dame Fire

Want to Know How Politicians' Assets Jump Exponentially? The Wait Just ...

Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Launched with Three-Game Bund ...

World Cup Redux: Tendulkar Brilliance Floors Pakistan in 2003

New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Si ...

India's ASAT Test Could Exacerbate Rivalry With China, Warns US Expert

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha Polls: What traders in Surat want from the new government

Kanimozhi lashes out at Narendra Modi, says ‘won’t be cowed down ...

Late art historian's work, video game could help rebuild Notre Dame

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will perform ...

Beer vs spirits: Why UBL commands higher valuation over USL

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

'Could be a Congress ploy': Nirmala Sitharaman on Imran Khan saying In ...

Varun Dhawan on Kalank, reuniting with Alia Bhatt, and his upcoming fi ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

Vijay Mallya feels sorry for Jet Airways, laments 'airline karma' in m ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Dominant Barcelona humiliate wasteful Manchester Uni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.