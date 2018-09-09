App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Retail buys 16.31% in Genesis Colors, acquires stake in 5 more cos

The stake buy by the group in GCL is in addition to 49.46 percent stake already held by Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of RRVL

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Retail has purchased 16.31 percent stake in readymade garment wholesaler and retailer Genesis Colors Ltd (GCL) for Rs 34.80 crore, Reliance Industries said Sunday. Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries.

The stake buy by the group in GCL is in addition to 49.46 percent stake already held by Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of RRVL.

"... Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a subsidiary of the company, has purchased 16.31 percent equity holding in Genesis Colors Limited (GCL) for a consideration of Rs 34.80 crore," RIL said in a filing to the BSE.

The aggregate equity shareholding of RRVL and RBL in GCL stands at 65.77 percent. This acquisition adds to the existing portfolio of branded fashion retail outlets, RIL said.

related news

Further, RRVL has also acquired a stake in five more companies for an aggregate Rs 57.03 crore. These entities are engaged in the business of retailing and wholesale of branded readymade garments, bags, footwear and accessories.

RRVL bought 50 percent stake each in GLF Lifestyle Brands and Genesis La Mode for Rs 38.45 crore and Rs 10.57 crore respectively.

It also purchased 2.07 percent in Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd for Rs 3.37 crore, taking its holding in the company to 49.37 percent.

It acquired 50 percent stake each in GML India Fashion and GLB Body Care for Rs 4.48 crore and Rs 16 lakh respectively.

"The acquisitions will help the company to strengthen its footage in the retail industry and support its long-term strategy to enhance its value in the retail industry.

"No regulatory approvals were required for the said acquisition of shares. These investments do not fall within related party transaction and none of RIL's promoter/promoter group/group companies have interest in these entities," RIL added.

Incorporated in November 1998, GCL is in the business of retailing and wholesale of branded readymade garments, bags, footwear and accessories directly and through its subsidiary/joint ventures.

GCL's annual turnover in 2017-18 was Rs 86.02 crore. Its turnover stood at Rs 80.04 crore and Rs 114.16 crore in 2016-17 and 2015-16, respectively.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Sep 9, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #Business #India #Reliance

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.