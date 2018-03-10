App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 10, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Retail acquires 16% stake in US-based KTI for $7 mn

The company acquired 19,04,781 shares of KTI, mobile operating system provider, at USD 3.675 per share, Reliance Retail said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired 16 per cent stake of US-based KaiOS Technologies Inc (KTI) for cash aggregating to USD 7 million (about Rs 45 crore).

The company acquired 19,04,781 shares of KTI, mobile operating system provider, at USD 3.675 per share, Reliance Retail said in a statement.

The aforesaid investment has potential synergies with the company's current investments in affordable digital devices business and also with the digital services initiatives of RIL and its subsidiaries, it said.

Reliance Retail is into retail business and operates a chain of neighbourhood stores, supermarkets, wholesale cash and carry stores and specialty stores.

KTI is an emerging mobile operating system technology provider incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA.

KTI's flagship product 'KaiOS' originates from the Firefox open-source project. KaiOS combines the capabilities of a smartphone with the affordability of a basic handset.

KaiOS's web-based operating system enables a new category of digital devices (mobile and other IoT devices) that requires limited memory.

tags #Business #Companies #KaiOS Technologies Inc #Reliance Industries #Reliance Retail

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC