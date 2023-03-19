 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance re-auctions gas from K6-D6 block in line with new govt rules to prioritise CNG-selling firms

Mar 19, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner bp plc have re-launched an auction for sale of natural gas from their eastern offshore KG-D6 block after incorporating the government's new marketing rules to give CNG-selling city gas companies first priority over supplies.

Reliance and its partner BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd (BPEAL) will sell 6 million standard cubic meters per day of gas in an e-auction planned for April 3, a tender notice said. The price is indexed to the global LNG marker, JKM but will be subject to the government-notified ceiling price.

The partners had originally planned the auction in January but days before that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on January 13, published new rules for the sale and resale of gas produced from discoveries in deep sea, ultra-deep water and high-pressure-high temperature areas.

This led to the auction being suspended and is now being re-launched after incorporating changes. Gas produced from wells drilled below seabed is used to produce electricity, make fertiliser or turned into CNG for powering automobiles or piped to household kitchens for cooking as well as in industries.