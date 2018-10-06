App
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Power disagrees with CARE ratings on Sasan Power

The power plant performance is strongly supported by optimal and efficient operating performance of its captive coal mines, which deploy most modern and productive equipment

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Power on Saturday said it does not agree with the CARE Ratings of 'BBB+' given to its subsidiary Sasan Power Limited.

CARE Ratings has revised the long-term and short-term ratings of Sasan Power Ltd to 'CARE BBB+ (Stable Outlook)' and 'CARE A2', respectively, attributing inter-alia to steep depreciation in the rupee against US dollar, which will expose Sasan to higher interest outgo on the unhedged portion of foreign currency debt, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

"The company strongly disagrees with the revised ratings assigned by CARE," it said.

The 3,960 MW Sasan UMPP is operating at 92 percent Plant Load Factor and continues to be the best performing power plant among such large-sized power stations in the country, it said.

The power plant performance is strongly supported by optimal and efficient operating performance of its captive coal mines, which deploy most modern and productive equipment and are the largest coal mines by volume handled in the country, the company said.

"With its competitive tariff, Sasan is placed on the top of Merit Order Dispatch (MOD) stack and has an excellent track-record of collections from Procurers. Sasan has hedged substantial portion of its foreign currency debt," it said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 09:25 pm

