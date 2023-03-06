 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance plans offline presence of online beauty platform Tira

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST

The company would open its first offline Tira store in Mumbai and plans to expand its presence in the country, both in a 'shop-in-shop' format and standalone stores.

Reliance Retail plans to open offline stores of its soon-to-be-launched e-commerce beauty platform Tira also, a top company official said on Monday.

Currently, Tira's e-commerce platform, on which Reliance Retail is offering makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrances, bathing, men's beauty and luxury sections, is open to Reliance employees only.

This portal will open for customers soon, said Reliance Retail Director Subramaniam V on the sidelines of an event organised by industry chamber FICCI.