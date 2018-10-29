App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 01:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance September quarter premium up 8% to Rs 1,042 crore

The company said it had assets under management of Rs 19,612 crore as on September 30 this year, up by 9 percent from the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company on Monday said its total premium grew by 8 percent to Rs 1,042 crore in July-September quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company said it had assets under management of Rs 19,612 crore as on September 30 this year, up by 9 percent from the same period a year ago.

Its renewal premium during the period under review rose 4 percent to Rs 792 crore.

Its individual WRP (weighted received premium) grew 35 percent year-on-year to Rs 222 crore.

The company said business made a marginal profit in the second quarter of this fiscal as against a loss in the corresponding period a year ago.

"Several of our digital-led initiatives from the last year are now showing positive momentum with a sharp rise in Individual WRP and constantly improving 13th month persistency. Our objective is to continue being invested in digital, while maximising value for our customers, distributors and employees," said Ashish Vohra, ED and CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 01:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company.

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.