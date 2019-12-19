Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management gets shareholders' nod for name change

In the filing to BSE the company said that 99.659 of all votes cast by Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd's shareholders were in favour of the name change.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management on Thursday said that it has received shareholders' approval for changing the name of the company to Nippon Life India Asset Management.
The company had earlier sought shareholders approval by way of special resolution through a postal ballot for changing the company's name.
Shares of the company were trading 0.50 percent higher at Rs 38.55 apiece on BSE.
