RIL Unit to buy 40% of Sterling and Wilson via preferential allotment

Mukesh Ambani. (PC-MoneyControl)

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on October 10 said it has acquired 15.46 percent stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar for roughly Rs 1,100 crore. This deal underscores the company’s ambitions to become a clean energy giant.

Additionally, Shapoorji Pallonji and Khurshed Daruvala, the promoters of Sterling and Wilson will sell 1.84 crore shares to Reliance New Energy Solar. Therefore, RIL will hold at least 40 percent in the company.

Sterling and Wilson Solar is a leading EPC and O&M solutions provider to solar-power projects. It services largely utility-scale power projects and has a global portfolio with a total capacity of 11.4 GWp, including the world’s largest single-location power plant in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier on October 10, RNESL announced the acquisition of REC Solar Holdings, a Norwegian solar panel maker, for an enterprise value of $771 million from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd. In June, RIL said it would invest $10.1 billion in clean energy over three years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.