Reliance MF fixed income fund manager Prashant Pimple resigns

Reliance Mutual Fund's Senior Fixed Income Fund Manager Prashant Pimple has resigned from the fund house, three industry sources told Moneycontrol.

According to a source, Pimple is serving his notice period at Reliance Mutual Fund. Where he is headed next is unknown.

An e-mail sent to the fund house remained unanswered.

Pimple was with Reliance Mutual Fund for over a decade, managing fixed income portfolios for the fund house.

He managed eight debt schemes -- Reliance ETF Long Term Gilt, Reliance Short Term Fund, Reliance Credit Risk Fund, Reliance Strategic Debt Fund, Reliance Income Fund, Reliance Dynamic Bond Fund, Reliance Gilt Securities Fund and Reliance Nivesh Lakshya Fund.

Before joining Reliance Mutual Fund, Pimple worked as a portfolio manager with Fidelity International Limited Asset Management Company and as Portfolio Manager in Investment Advisory Services (Debt Institutional) in ICICI Bank.

From 2000 to 2003, he was a fixed income trader with Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, B.S.C. and The Saraswat Co-operative Bank. He also had a stint with SIDBI in the Project Finance Division.