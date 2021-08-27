MARKET NEWS

English
Reliance Life Sciences gets SEC approval for Phase 1 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Reliance Life Sciences' COVID-19 vaccine will also need approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to begin clinical trials.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
The Indian government has so far granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to six vaccines. (Representative image)

Reliance Life Sciences has received approval from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for the Phase 1 trial of its recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, media reports suggest.

The two-dose vaccine will also need approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to begin clinical trials.

News agency ANI reported that the trial will be conducted at 10 sites across the country, including centres at Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

On August 24, the DCGI approved Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials of India's first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine HGCO19, developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

The Indian government has so far granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to six vaccines. However only three have been rolled out so far - AstraZeneca's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Sputnik V.

COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Zydus Cadila have been granted EUA but are not yet available in the Indian market.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Tags: #Reliance Industries
first published: Aug 27, 2021 12:11 pm

