Reliance Jio's subscriber base touches 1.16 crore in Punjab

Reliance Jio on Wednesday said its subscriber base has touched 1.16 crore in Punjab within two-and-a-half years of commencement of its operations.

The company said it has become the market leader in Punjab with a subscriber base of 1.16 crore as of January 31, 2019.

"Jio added 3.25 lakh customers in January and attained the highest customer market share (CMS) in Punjab, as per the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for January 2019," a company statement said here.

The key factor contributing to Jio's rapid growth in Punjab is its robust and largest 4G network, it said.

"Jio's 4G network connects all 22 districts of Punjab, covering 91 tehsils, 81 sub tehsils and more than 12,500 villages, including Chandigarh (UT) and Panchkula," it said. "Today, almost all leading institutes, colleges, universities, hotels, hospitals, malls and other commercial establishments have chosen Jio as their preferred digital partner. Jio has not only offered superior connectivity, but a whole new way of Jio Digital Life that people are adopting whole heartedly," the statement added.