Reliance Jio's Big Bang 5G Announcements | Ultra-Affordable Jio 5G Phones | Immersive IPL Experience

Reliance Jio's made big bang 5G announcements at its annual general meeting. Jio will launch its 5G services as early as diwali of 2022. Jio 5G services and will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by Diwali of 2022, that’s just 2 months from now and pan-India 5G services by Dec of 2023. Jio 5G phones will “ultra-affordable”, not just for the elite. Jio 5G will use standalone 5G, which is dependent on 4G to provide connectivity, unlike its competition.
Reliance also announced JioAirFiber Home Gateway, a single-device solution to have wi-fi hotspot at home, which is a wireless and simple, plug and play device.
This video explains the key announcement on 5G from the AGM