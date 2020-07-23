App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Jio tops Trai's 4G chart with 16.5 mbps download speed in June

The data speed of telecom operators' networks showed increase in June after plummeting to their lows in March-April period.

PTI

Reliance Jio topped 4G speed chart with an average download speed of 16.5 megabits per second (mbps) in June, while Vodafone and Idea led in terms of upload speed, according to Trai data. Idea followed Jio in download speed chart with 8 mbps speed, the latest data published on Trai's Myspeed portal showed.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recorded average download speed of 7.5 mbps and 7.2 mbps on 4G network of Vodafone and Bharti Airtel in June.

For upload speed, Vodafone and Idea led the chart with speed of 6.2 mbps each. Jio and Airtel recorded average upload speed of 3.4 mbps each.

Close

Download speed helps in accessing messages, pictures, videos, etc., sent by others, while upload speed helps subscribers in sending messages, pictures, etc., to their contacts.

Vodafone and Idea have merged their mobile business, but the companies continue to report their 4G speed details separately due to pending business integration.

The data speed of telecom operators' networks showed increase in June after plummeting to their lows in March-April period.

During the lockdown period, Jio's download speed touched a low of 13.3 mbps, Vodafone fell to 5.6 mbps, Airel 5.5 mbps and Idea 5.1 mbps.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #Business #India #reliance jio #TRAI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.