Jio Platforms stake buy | Here is a fact-box of all the seven deals

Silver Lake and its co-investors are set to invest another Rs 4,546.8 crore in Jio Platforms. This is the second investment by the private equity giant in Reliance Industries' digital unit in over a month.

With Silver Lake deal, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 92,202.15 crore in exchange for around 20 percent stake. The aggregate investment by Silver Lake is now Rs 10,202.55 crore for a 2.08 percent stake in Jio Platforms, which runs movie, news and music apps as well as the telecom enterprise Jio Infocomm.

Jio Platforms is the telecom unit of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL).

This is Jio Platforms' seventh deal in six weeks, following investments from Facebook Inc, General Atlantic, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, KKR and Mubadala Investment Company.

Here's a summary of the seven investments Jio Platforms has received recently:

The California-based company invested $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) into Jio Platforms for a 9.9 percent stake in the company.

The transaction, announced on April 22, is the largest of the six investments. It was also Facebook's biggest bet since it acquired messaging platform WhatsApp in 2014.

The deal also made Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms.

Silver Lake Partners acquired a 1.15 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,655.75 crore ($750 million).Vista Equity Partners bought a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore.Private equity firm General Atlantic picked up a 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms for 6,598.38 crore.KKR acquired a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore, similar to the deal made with Vista Equity Partners.The deal with the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, announced on June 5, valued Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Facebook 's investment had valued Jio Platforms at a pre-money enterprise value of Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($65.95 billion).

Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 4,546.8 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.93 percent stake. The aggregate investment by Silver Lake is now Rs 10,202.55 crore for a 2.08 percent stake in Jio Platforms.