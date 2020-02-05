App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Jio showcases connected vehicle solutions at Auto Expo

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom major Reliance Jio is showcasing its connected vehicle solutions that can help users get insights into vehicle performance and other metrics.

The solutions include components like hardware, connectivity and platform, which will allow scaling based on user-requirement as well as security of the data involved.

The telecom major is said to be in discussions with vehicle manufacturers and fleet management companies for installation of these solutions.

Reliance Jio, however, declined to comment.

The platform allows users in multiple areas like route management, vehicle telematics and diagnostics.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #reliance jio

