Reliance Jio showcases connected vehicle solutions at Auto Expo

The telecom major is said to be in discussions with vehicle manufacturers and fleet management companies for installation of these solutions.
Telecom major Reliance Jio is showcasing its connected vehicle solutions that can help users get insights into vehicle performance and other metrics.
The solutions include components like hardware, connectivity and platform, which will allow scaling based on user-requirement as well as security of the data involved.
The telecom major is said to be in discussions with vehicle manufacturers and fleet management companies for installation of these solutions.
Reliance Jio, however, declined to comment.
The platform allows users in multiple areas like route management, vehicle telematics and diagnostics.Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.