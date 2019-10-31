App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio refutes COAI stance on industry in a letter to Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

In a press release, Jio has refuted the Cellular Operators' Association of India stance that the telecom industry will collapse without any support from the government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Jio, in a letter to the Minister of Telecommunications Ravi Shankar Prasad, has said that it does not agree with the Cellular Operators Association of India's view on the state of the telecom industry and that it was their own doing.

In a press release, Jio has refuted the COAI’s stance that the telecom industry would collapse without any support from the government.

Close

The company stated that its competitors could take care of all its financial obligations to the government by selling existing assets and issuing fresh equity.

Jio said the letter by COAI to the government did not represent the view of the industry and that COAI’s effort was a ‘sham’ exercise "at the behest of and perpetrating the vested interest of two select members alone."

Below is the full text of the letter.

12345

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 03:54 pm

