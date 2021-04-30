Reliance Jio Q4 profit jumps 47.5% YoY to Rs 3,508 cr, ARPU stands at Rs 138.2

File image

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), recorded a 47.5 percent year-on-year profit in the fourth quarter of financial year 2021. The company posted a net profit of Rs 3,508 crore, as compared to Rs 2,379 crore in the same period last year.

Jio also posted an average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter of Rs 138.2 per subscriber per month.

The company has exited the Q4 of FY21 with a customer base of 426 million, marking a gross addition of over 31 million users.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 18,278 crore, Jio said in a press release.

The total data traffic during the quarter was recorded as 1,668 crore GB, marking a 26.7 percent YoY growth. The total voice traffic during the quarter surged to 103,290 crore minutes - a 17.9 percent YoY growth.

"Jio has a highly engaged 426 million customer base and remains committed to enhancing digital experiences not only for our existing customers but, for all individuals, households, and enterprises across the country. With its path defining partnerships over the last couple of years, Jio will continue to strive towards making India a premier digital society," RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

"Covid has brought forth new challenges for the country. Jio’s on-the-ground teams are working tirelessly to address all issues for ensuring seamless customer service. Jio’s focus remains on making lives easy for all citizens through our digital solutions while ensuring safety of our employees and partners," Ambani added.

MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.