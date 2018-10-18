Reliance Jio offers: Rs 1,699 annual plan with 547 GB 4G data, 100% cashback on all recharges above Rs 100

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has introduced a special annual prepaid recharge plan where it will provide users upto 547.5 GB 4G data at a price of Rs 1,699. The data plan will be valid for one year, where users will get 1.5 GB high-speed data everyday along with other benefits such as unlimited free voice calls, free messages and access to a plethora of exclusive Jio apps such as Jio Music, Jio TV among others.

The festive plan is already live and users can head to Jio’s official website to recharge. The Rs 1,699 plan is the third annual plan from Jio’s stable, the other ones being Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999. The Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 plans do not come with a daily data usage cap.

Additionally, Jio is also offering a 100 percent Cashback to Jio Prime members on recharges above Rs 100. Users who recharge with Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 498, Rs 509, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1699, Rs 1999, Rs 4999, and Rs 9999 packs will be eligible for the cashback.

The offer is valid on recharges made both online as well as through Jio’s offline retailers. The cashback will be made by Jio in the form of Reliance Digital Coupons through the MyJio App. While recharges of upto Rs 509 will be redeemed through a single coupon, recharges worth Rs 799 or above will be redeemed in multiple coupons.

For example, if a user recharges with the Rs 509 plan, he will receive one cashback coupon of Rs 509. Meanwhile, a user who recharges for the Rs 799 plan will receive two coupons worth Rs 500 and Rs 299. Subsequently, Rs 999 recharge will come with two coupons of Rs 500 each, Rs 1,699 recharge will come with three coupons of Rs 500 and one coupon of Rs 200, a recharge of Rs 1,999 will make you eligible for four coupons worth Rs 500, ten coupons worth Rs 500 with a recharge of Rs 4,999, and twenty coupons worth Rs 500 on recharge of Rs 9,999.

The coupons received under the Cashback can be redeemed by the user at any Reliance Digital Store on making a purchase of at least Rs 5,000 before December 31, 2018. However, users will not be able to redeem multiple coupons together and can redeem only one coupon at a time.

The coupons can be redeemed on purchase of most items excluding a few such as gift vouchers/gift cards of Cleartrip, KFC, BookMyShow, Google Play & Google, hard disks from brands such as Seagate, Western Digital, Sony Lenovo, Xiaomi and Samsung phones and Samsung Tablets.