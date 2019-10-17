App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio offers range of IUC top-ups with main plans, get 1 GB extra for every Rs 10 spent

Reliance Jio recently announced that it will be charging an additional 6 paise per minute for calls made by its users to any non-Jio mobile number.

Now Jio customers with a prepaid mobile connection will have to choose between the IUC (Interconnect Usage Charges) and non-IUC top-up plans being offered by the company.

Reliance Jio - a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)- recently announced that it will be charging an additional 6 paise/minute for calls made by its users to any non-Jio mobile number. This was brought into effect from October 10 and the telecom company has laid down a slew of recharge plans for its customers opting for the IUC plan.

However, the basic recharge plan for Jio users remains the same, with a new option for customers to avail an IUC top-up along with their regular recharge plan, in order to make inter-network calls from the Jio numbers.

The company has, however, clarified that it is not mandatory for users to get an IUC top-up if they do not plan on making calls to any non-Jio mobile numbers. Such users can avail the 'No IUC Voice Plan' where there are no change in rates.

However, Jio subscribers who purchased recharge plans on or before October 9 will not have to pay an IUC till their current recharge plan lasts.

The IUC top-up vouchers are available in several denominations, starting at Rs 10 and going all the way up to Rs 1,000. Every top-up voucher gives users a set number of IUC call minutes. You have to select the 'main plan' that suits your requirement, which then comes with a range of IUC top-up vouchers.

For example, if you avail the Rs 399 recharge plan, you can get the Rs 10 IUC to-up which offers 124 minutes of inter-network talktime. The top-ups with every main plan are available for Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

Jio recharge plan for Rs 399

The company is also offering an additional 1 GB data to its customers to compensate for every additional Rs 10 that they spend on IUC top-ups.

"To compensate our customers for the cost of these additional IUC top-ups, we will offer additional 1 GB of data for every 10-rupee spent, ABSOLUTELY FREE," Reliance Jio stated on its website.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #interconnect usage charges #Jio recharge plans #Reliance Industries #reliance jio #Telecom

