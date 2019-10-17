Reliance Jio offers range of IUC top-ups with main plans, get 1 GB extra for every Rs 10 spent

Now Jio customers with a prepaid mobile connection will have to choose between the IUC (Interconnect Usage Charges) and non-IUC top-up plans being offered by the company.

Reliance Jio - a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)- recently announced that it will be charging an additional 6 paise/minute for calls made by its users to any non-Jio mobile number. This was brought into effect from October 10 and the telecom company has laid down a slew of recharge plans for its customers opting for the IUC plan.

However, the basic recharge plan for Jio users remains the same, with a new option for customers to avail an IUC top-up along with their regular recharge plan, in order to make inter-network calls from the Jio numbers.

The company has, however, clarified that it is not mandatory for users to get an IUC top-up if they do not plan on making calls to any non-Jio mobile numbers. Such users can avail the 'No IUC Voice Plan' where there are no change in rates.

However, Jio subscribers who purchased recharge plans on or before October 9 will not have to pay an IUC till their current recharge plan lasts.

The IUC top-up vouchers are available in several denominations, starting at Rs 10 and going all the way up to Rs 1,000. Every top-up voucher gives users a set number of IUC call minutes. You have to select the 'main plan' that suits your requirement, which then comes with a range of IUC top-up vouchers.

For example, if you avail the Rs 399 recharge plan, you can get the Rs 10 IUC to-up which offers 124 minutes of inter-network talktime. The top-ups with every main plan are available for Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

The company is also offering an additional 1 GB data to its customers to compensate for every additional Rs 10 that they spend on IUC top-ups.

"To compensate our customers for the cost of these additional IUC top-ups, we will offer additional 1 GB of data for every 10-rupee spent, ABSOLUTELY FREE," Reliance Jio stated on its website.