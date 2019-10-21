App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Jio marginally cuts mid-value tariff packs, adjusts IUC

"The three-month 2 GB per day pack will now cost only Rs 444 instead of Rs 448 with additional 1,000 minutes of offnet IUC min which would have come at nearly Rs 80, separately," Jio said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Jio on Monday announced new medium priced tariff plan by marginally cutting the existing pack and adjusting the interconnection usage charges (IUC) in them.

Similarly, the company has brought down cost of its two-month plan to Rs 333 and offer additional 1,000 minutes of outgoing calls. The company claimed that based on IUC charge, the additional 1,000 minutes would have costed customers nearly Rs 80, separately.

Similarly, the company has brought down cost of its two-month plan to Rs 333 and offer additional 1,000 minutes of outgoing calls. The company claimed that based on IUC charge, the additional 1,000 minutes would have costed customers nearly Rs 80, separately.

The company has raised the price of Rs 198 monthly pack to Rs 222 by adjusting cost of IUC calls worth Rs 80 as it has done in other new plans.

“Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IUC #Tariffs

