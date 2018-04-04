App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 04, 2018 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Jio launches mega 102GB pack for Rs 251; brings live show featuring Sunil Grover

"Jio is introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favourite live matches on mobile and stream almost every LIVE match throughout the duration of 51 days , available at Rs 251 only, offering 102 GB Data," Jio said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom operator Reliance Jio today launched a mega 102GB data pack for just Rs 251 ahead of the IPL cricket season.

The operator has also roped in comedian Sunil Grover as a host for a live show to be put out on its MyJio app.

"Jio is introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favourite live matches on mobile and stream almost every LIVE match throughout the duration of 51 days , available at Rs 251 only, offering 102 GB Data," Jio said in a statement.

The cricket season will begin with start of Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Grover will host the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live show which will feature celebrity guests including Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra along with former cricketers Kapil Dev and Virendra Sehwag.

"The show premieres exclusively on MyJio app, available free to both Jio and non Jio subscribers, on April 7, 2018 ... with original LIVE episodes, releasing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday," the statement said.

The company will also launch Jio Cricket Play game where participants will get chance to win prizes.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags #Business #Companies #reliance jio #Sunil Grover #Telecom

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.