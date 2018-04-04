Reliance Jio launches mega 102GB pack for Rs 251; brings live show featuring Sunil Grover

Telecom operator Reliance Jio today launched a mega 102GB data pack for just Rs 251 ahead of the IPL cricket season.

The operator has also roped in comedian Sunil Grover as a host for a live show to be put out on its MyJio app.

"Jio is introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favourite live matches on mobile and stream almost every LIVE match throughout the duration of 51 days , available at Rs 251 only, offering 102 GB Data," Jio said in a statement.

The cricket season will begin with start of Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Grover will host the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live show which will feature celebrity guests including Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra along with former cricketers Kapil Dev and Virendra Sehwag.

"The show premieres exclusively on MyJio app, available free to both Jio and non Jio subscribers, on April 7, 2018 ... with original LIVE episodes, releasing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday," the statement said.

The company will also launch Jio Cricket Play game where participants will get chance to win prizes.