Reliance Jio implements additional 15 MHz spectrum across Karnataka to enhance subscriber experience

Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) on May 21 announced that it has acquired an additional 5 MHz of 850MHz band; 5MHz of 1800MHz band; and 10 MHz of 2300 MHz band in a bid to improve the network experience for its subscriber base in Karnataka.

“Spectrum augmentation of this magnitude will certainly help improve the network experience manifold for the entire Jio subscriber base in Karnataka,” the company said in a release. The telco claims to have over 2.1 crore subscriber base in Karnataka.

The company had acquired the right to use spectrum in all 22 circles across India in 850MHZ, 1800MHZ, and 2300MHZ bands, respectively, in the March spectrum auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), at a cost of Rs 57,123 crore for a period of 20 years.

“As on date, Jio has gone ahead with the deployment of all the three spectrums across all 22.3K sites spread across the state.. With this, the total bandwidth available for usage in 850 MHz will be doubled & 2300 MHz will be enhanced by 25%,” the release added

The company said its move will help many including professionals working from home, students to attend classes online, businesses running from home, to seamlessly carry out their activities while being safe at home. Owing to the increasing demand for more 4G towers, Jio Karnataka is expanding its 4G network by 28% in 2021, it added.

“Jio currently has 426 million subscribers and with the enhanced spectrum footprint, RJIL will enhance network capacity to service its existing users. This enhancement will also help in adding the next 300 million users that will move to digital services and towards the transition to 5G services too,” the release said.