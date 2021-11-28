MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid tariffs by 20% effective December 1

The move comes days after rivals Airtel and Vi also increased prepaid tariffs, citing the need for higher ARPU amid financial stress faced by the industry, demand for new technologies and telecom spectrum dues.

Moneycontrol News
November 28, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio announced on November 28 an increase in prepaid mobile tariff rates by 20 percent, following similar actions by competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) earlier this month.

The revised tariff rates will be effective from December 1, Jio said in a press release.

The move from Jio comes days after rivals Bharti Airtel and Vi increased prepaid tariffs by 20-25 percent, citing the need for higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and to address the financial stress faced by the industry amid demand for new technologies and telecom spectrum dues to the government. While Airtel raised tariff with effect from November 26, Vi’s increase was effective from November 25.

The new tariff plans are In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, said Jio.

“These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries,” it added.

The revised plans can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels, Jio added.

Close

Related stories

The plans, all offering unlimited voice calls, now start from Rs 155 for 2 GB data per month with a validity of 28 days, against Rs 129 earlier and goes up to Rs 2,879 that offers 2 GB/day of data with a validity of 365 days, from Rs 2399 earlier.

Here are all the rate hikes to be implemented:

Jio new plans PDF_Nov 28

 

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #reliance jio #Vodafone
first published: Nov 28, 2021 07:28 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.