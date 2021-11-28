Reliance Jio hikes prepaid tariffs by 20% effective December 1

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio announced on November 28 an increase in prepaid mobile tariff rates by 20 percent, following similar actions by competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) earlier this month.

The revised tariff rates will be effective from December 1, Jio said in a press release.

The move from Jio comes days after rivals Bharti Airtel and Vi increased prepaid tariffs by 20-25 percent, citing the need for higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and to address the financial stress faced by the industry amid demand for new technologies and telecom spectrum dues to the government. While Airtel raised tariff with effect from November 26, Vi’s increase was effective from November 25.

The new tariff plans are In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, said Jio.

“These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries,” it added.

The revised plans can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels, Jio added.

The plans, all offering unlimited voice calls, now start from Rs 155 for 2 GB data per month with a validity of 28 days, against Rs 129 earlier and goes up to Rs 2,879 that offers 2 GB/day of data with a validity of 365 days, from Rs 2399 earlier.

Here are all the rate hikes to be implemented:

