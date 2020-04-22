App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio-Facebook partnership: Here's how the deal stacks up for both entities

A look at some key takeaways from the big deal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Facebook is investing Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms. The deal will give Facebook deeper access to India, the second largest internet market after China. The deal will help reduce RIL’s debt burden, which bulged due to the breakneck expansion of Jio and other businesses. Here are some key takeaways from the multinational-dollar deal. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/8

Facebook is investing $5.7 billion in RIL’s Jio platforms. The deal will give Facebook deeper access to India, the second largest internet market after China. The deal will help reduce RIL’s debt burden, which bulged due to the breakneck expansion of Jio and other businesses. Here are some key takeaways from the deal. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Representational Image
2/8

$5.7 billion | Facebook has bought a 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio in a multinational-dollar deal. (Image: PTI)

388 million | Facebook will have direct exposure to Reliance Jio’s subscriber base. (Image: Reuters)
3/8

388 million | Facebook will have direct exposure to Reliance Jio’s subscriber base. (Image: Reuters)

Top 5 listed firms | After Rs 43,574 crore deal between Facebook and Jio, the investment values Jio Platforms among the top 5 listed firms in India by market capitalization. (Image: Moneycontrol)
4/8

Top-5 listed firms | After Rs 43,574 crore deal between Facebook and Jio, the investment values Jio Platforms among the top-5 listed firms in India by market capitalization. (Image: Moneycontrol)

$65.95 billion | This investment by Facebook values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.62 lakh crore pre-money enterprise value ($65.95 billion, assuming a conversion rate of ₹ 70 to a US Dollar). (Image: Moneycontrol)
5/8

$65.95 billion | This investment by Facebook values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.62 lakh crore pre-money enterprise value ($65.95 billion, assuming a conversion rate of ₹ 70 to a US Dollar). (Image: Moneycontrol)

The Jio-FB deal is worth more than the GDP of some Indian states/UTs. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/8

The Jio-FB deal is worth more than the GDP of some Indian states/UTs. (Image: News18 Creative)

Zero-debt | This deal would aid Reliance India Ltd (RIL) Achieving zero-debt status by March 2021. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

Zero-debt | This deal would aid RIL in achieving zero-debt status by March 2021. (Image: Reuters)

RIL scrip zooms | Reliance Industries share price rose over 8 per cent in intraday trade on April 22 after Facebook announced the investment in the company's telecom unit. (Image: Reuters) (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)
8/8

RIL scrip zooms | Reliance Industries share price rose over 8 per cent in intraday trade on April 22 after Facebook announced the investment in the company's telecom unit. (Image: Reuters) (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Facebook #Mark Zuckerberg #Mukesh Ambani #reliance jio #Slideshow

