Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio continues to be market leader in Dec 2019; Vodafone Idea loses 3.6 million subscribers

By contrast, 11,050 of Bharti Airtel’s customers unsubscribed from its wireless service, while Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 million subscribers in December 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Jio continued to have the highest number of wireless subscribers in December 2019 at 32.14 percent, according to a release by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The release noted that Vodafone Idea had the second-largest number of wireless subscribers at 28.89 percent, followed by Bharti Airtel at 28.43 percent and BSNL with a market share of 10.26 percent.

Reliance Jio saw a drop in the growth of its subscribers to 82,308 added in December 2019. This is a drop from the 5.6 million new subscribers that it added in November 2019.

By contrast, 11,050 of Bharti Airtel's customers unsubscribed from its wireless service, while Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 million subscribers in December 2019.

State-run BSNL gained 4,26,958 subscribers in the same time period.

It must be noted that telecom operators had raised the prices of its tariffs and data plans in December.

The number of telephone subscribers saw a drop in December 2019 to 1,172.44 million, down from 1,175.88 million seen in November 2019.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 10:46 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #BSNL #Jio #TRAI #Vodafone-Idea

