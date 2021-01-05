MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance Jio case: High Court issues notice to Punjab, central governments

In a media statement issued on January 4, RIL sought the urgent intervention of Government authorities to bring a complete stop to the illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In response to the petition filed by Reliance Industries (RIL), through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) on January 4, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 5 issued a notice of motion seeking the urgent intervention of State Government as well as the Centre in order to stop the illegal acts of "vandalism by miscreants" as alleged by RIL.

In a statement issued on January 4, RIL sought the urgent intervention of government authorities to bring a complete stop to the illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants.

"These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of its employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure, sales and service outlets run by its subsidiaries in the two states," the company said.

Taking advantage of the ongoing farmers’ agitation near the national capital, these vested interests have launched an incessant, malicious, and motivated vilification campaign against Reliance, which has absolutely no basis in truth, the statement added.

During the hearing on January 5, Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda submitted before the court that the state government has deployed 1,019 patrol parties and 22 nodal officers to assess the damage to Jio mobile towers and protect them. Solicitor General of India Satyapal Jain represented the Central government in court.

Close

Related stories

The state also submitted that the impact of the agitation on 1,300 affected towers has been removed and they are now functioning.

The state further suggested that the task of the state agencies would become easier, if, the petitioner was to share information regarding the alleged vested interest involved.

The matter has been adjourned to February 8, 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Farmers protest #India #Reliance Industries #reliance jio #RIL #stocks
first published: Jan 5, 2021 06:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.