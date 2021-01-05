Reliance Jio case: High Court issues notice to Punjab, central governments

live bse live

In response to the petition filed by Reliance Industries (RIL), through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) on January 4, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 5 issued a notice of motion seeking the urgent intervention of State Government as well as the Centre in order to stop the illegal acts of "vandalism by miscreants" as alleged by RIL.

In a statement issued on January 4, RIL sought the urgent intervention of government authorities to bring a complete stop to the illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants.

"These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of its employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure, sales and service outlets run by its subsidiaries in the two states," the company said.

Taking advantage of the ongoing farmers’ agitation near the national capital, these vested interests have launched an incessant, malicious, and motivated vilification campaign against Reliance, which has absolutely no basis in truth, the statement added.

During the hearing on January 5, Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda submitted before the court that the state government has deployed 1,019 patrol parties and 22 nodal officers to assess the damage to Jio mobile towers and protect them. Solicitor General of India Satyapal Jain represented the Central government in court.

The state also submitted that the impact of the agitation on 1,300 affected towers has been removed and they are now functioning.

The state further suggested that the task of the state agencies would become easier, if, the petitioner was to share information regarding the alleged vested interest involved.

The matter has been adjourned to February 8, 2021.