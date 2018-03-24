App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 24, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio board approves raising Rs 20,000 crore through debentures

Reliance Jio’s go-to option for investment and raising funds has previously been issuing optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) to its shareholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Jio Board on Saturday approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore by issuance of debentures, CNBC-TV18 reported.

In a National Stock Exchange filing on March 20, Jio had said that its board of directors were to meet and get approval to “raise funds through listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures for an amount up to Rs 20,000 crore on a private placement basis in tranches/series and also to approve ancillary actions for the said issuance of debentures.”

The Economic Times reported on Thursday that Reliance Jio made this decision soon after its rival Airtel decided to raise as much as Rs 16,500 crore through the debt markets to pay for spectrum and manage its debts.

Reliance Jio’s go-to option for investment and raising funds has previously been issuing optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) to its shareholders.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Business #India #Jio #reliance jio

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.