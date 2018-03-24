Reliance Jio board approves raising Rs 20,000 crore through debentures

Reliance Jio Board on Saturday approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore by issuance of debentures, CNBC-TV18 reported.

In a National Stock Exchange filing on March 20, Jio had said that its board of directors were to meet and get approval to “raise funds through listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures for an amount up to Rs 20,000 crore on a private placement basis in tranches/series and also to approve ancillary actions for the said issuance of debentures.”

The Economic Times reported on Thursday that Reliance Jio made this decision soon after its rival Airtel decided to raise as much as Rs 16,500 crore through the debt markets to pay for spectrum and manage its debts.

Reliance Jio’s go-to option for investment and raising funds has previously been issuing optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) to its shareholders.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd