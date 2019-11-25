App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel among bidders for Reliance Communications' telecom assets: Report

With an estimated secured debt of around Rs 33,000 crore, RCom has put its all assets for sale.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Varde Capital and UV Asset Reconstruction Company are likely among the bidders for the assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications and its subsidiaries, banking sources told news agency PTI.

The committee of creditors (CoC) will be meeting again on November 29 to finalise the bids.

Sources told the agency that 11 bids have been received for the assets of three companies - RCom, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel.

Close

However, I Squared Capital which was also expected to be in the fray for RCom's data centre and optical fibre business, did not submit bid, sources told PTI.

related news

With an estimated secured debt of around Rs 33,000 crore, RCom has put all its assets for sale. This includes its 122 MHz of spectrum holding worth around Rs 14,000 crore (as per the company’s estimation before insolvency proceedings), its towers business for Rs 7,000 crore, optical fibre network at Rs 3,000 crore and data centres worth Rs 4,000 crore.

Claims of around Rs 49,000 crore were submitted by lenders earlier this year in August. The resolution professional (RP) is supposed to complete the insolvency process by January 10, 2020, as per an NCLT order.

After RCom posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for the July-September period following provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court’s AGR ruling on statutory dues, the company’s chairman Anil Ambani tendered his resignation.

However, the CoC rejected his resignation, asking him to cooperate in insolvency proceedings.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 09:23 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #India #Reliance Communications #reliance jio

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.