Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said on March 14 it signed an agreement to sell its stake in special purpose vehicle (SPV) Delhi-Agra (DA) Toll Road Pvt Ltd to Singapore-based Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pvt Ltd.

The deal is valued at an enterprise amount of 36 billion rupees ($517.11 million), the company said.

($1 = 69.6180 Indian rupees)