Reliance Infrastructure to mull fundraising on June 6

Anil Ambani Group company Reliance Infrastructure is going to consider fundraising plan over the weekend.

The company informed exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on June 6, 2021, to consider and approve raising of long-term resources from domestic and/or global markets.

The fund-raising will be done through either issue of equity shares, equity-linked securities or warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue or any other method including determination of issue price, if any, the company said in its BSE filing.

The company will seek members' approvals as well as other approval(s), as the board may deem appropriate.

Meanwhile, Reliance Infrastructure narrowed quarterly loss to Rs 46.53 crore in Q4FY21, against loss of Rs 153.84 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue from operations jumped to Rs 4,178.89 crore from Rs 3,625.51 crore in the same period.

Reliance Infrastructure share price on June 2 closed at upper circuit limit of Rs 63.60, up 4.95 percent over previous day's closing, on the BSE.