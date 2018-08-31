App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Infrastructure settles Rs 2,640 crore Maharashtra government dues

The payment was made in two instalments through GRAS (Government Receipt Accounting System) payment system on August 29 and August 30, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The state government today said it has received a payment of Rs 2,640 crore from Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure towards the arrears of electricity charges and taxes.

The payment was made in two instalments through GRAS (Government Receipt Accounting System) payment system on August 29 and August 30, it added.

"RInfra has paid Rs 2,640.62 crore towards arrears of electricity charges and taxes, which it had defaulted since 2016," a statement issued by the state energy department said.

RInfra had this week announced completion of the sale of its entire Mumbai energy business to Adani Transmission for Rs 18,800 crore.

With this deal, Adani Transmission will now have to cater to RInfra's three million customers, entailing 1,892 megawatt (MW) of power distribution along with a generation capacity of 500 MW coal-based plant at Dahanu and over 540 circuit km of transmission network.

Also, with this single deal, RInfra has managed to reduce its debt by 65 percent, from Rs 22,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 07:44 pm

tags #Business #India #Maharashtra #Reliance Infrastructure

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.