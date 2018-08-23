App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Infrastructure defaults on Rs 133 crore NCD redemption payment

The company however said it expects to make these payments in the next few days from the proceeds from sale of Mumbai Power Business to Adani Transmission for Rs 18,800 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra)has defaulted on payment of redemption of non convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 133.38 crore.

The company however said it expects to make these payments in the next few days from the proceeds from sale of Mumbai Power Business to Adani Transmission for Rs 18,800 crore.

"The entire proceeds of the sale transaction have been earmarked for the payment of various debt including final redemption of Series 3 NCDs amounting to Rs 133.38 crore due on August 20, 2018," RInfra said in a BSE filing.

"The company expects to make these payments in the next few days from the proceeds of the aforesaid sale transaction, and the debenture holders have duly been informed in this regard," it added.

RInfra said it has obtained all relevant approvals from fair trade regulator CCI, shareholders of the company, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, and others.

All lenders have provided their NOCs, and the company expects to close the transaction within the next few days. "The proceeds are to be used entirely for debt reduction," it added.

Shares of RInfra were trading 1.46 percent lower at Rs 413.75 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 02:30 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Reliance Infrastructure

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.